White Lake Township community rallies to support 3 families displaced by fire

Three families are left displaced after a fire tore through their homes on Sunday night in White Lake Township. The community is now coming together to show support.

CBS Detroit

The fire happened at Meadow Lake mobile home park. No one was injured, but multiple families were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and memories as the smell of soot still lingers days later.

Kristle Vann and Wendy Cota work with Nicole Ostrander, a beloved bus driver with Huron Valley Schools. Ostrander and her family are one of three who lost everything, including two animals, in the blaze.

"Emotionally, she's devastated. Physically, they're fine. They're safe, which is what we're all happy for," said Vann.

"They're very distraught, not knowing what they're going to do, their next move," added Wendy Cota. "She's made such a huge impact on children's lives here in our district as well as their families, and we want to give her the same thing that she's given to them and to us."

HAILEY NICHOLS / NICOLE OSTRANDER

Friends, neighbors and coworkers immediately stepped up to support this family by collecting donations, booking a hotel, and actively working to find them another home.

"By the time we got here in the morning, there was gift cards for her, there's GoFundMe's, inbox messages, DM's like how can we help the family ... the community is very strong in Huron Valley," said Cota.

"We are coming together as a community, but we still have a long way to go," added Vann.

LOGAN CAUDLE

An unexpected tragedy, but a community backing their bus driver and her loved ones when they need it most.

"Anything little, small or big will help this family that is crushed right now," said Cota.

The White Lake Township Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but says it appears the fire started in the garage of one of these homes, then spread to the others.

If you would like to show support, you can call 248-684-8200 and drop off donations at the Huron Valley Transportation Department located at 2366 S Milford Rd., Highland, Michigan, 48357.