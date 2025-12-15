Whiplash of temperatures this week in Southeast Michigan

Bitterly cold temperatures not only begin the week in Southeast Michigan, but our week in general.

Sunday's highs reached 19 degrees, the same as what's forecasted for Monday. However, like Sunday, wind chills will be stuck in the single digits all day. Finally, temperatures are on the rise this week.

NEXT Weather Detroit

Southeast Michigan has experienced below-average temperatures throughout the first half of December, but temperatures are expected to reach above normal this week. Normal high temperatures should be 36 to 37 degrees. We will stay below average again tomorrow as temperatures will warm to freezing, then around 40 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday, temperatures will reach into the mid-40s with rainy conditions. We'll see a quick plunge to highs in the upper 20s as we dry out on Friday. Frigid temps will be short-lived as we'll warm back into the thirties over the weekend.

NEXT Weather Detroit

Forecasted temperatures will make Southeast Michigan feel like we've had whiplash this week, but even though temperatures will be warmer, wind chills will still feel cold throughout the week. It is December after all.

NEXT Weather Detroit

What does all this mean for Christmas week? The 8-14 day temperature outlook shows a chance of temperatures staying above average. That would mean temps would stay above 34 to 35 degrees next week.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air, online, and streaming on CBS News Detroit and on Pluto TV.