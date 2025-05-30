IndyCar Series returns to downtown Detroit. Here's what to know about the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix

The 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of downtown Detroit on Friday, May 30.

The three-day event runs May 30 through June 1 and is highlighted by the 35th running of the NTT IndyCar Series Detroit Grand Prix.

When is the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix

The 2025 Detroit Grand Prix is May 30 through June 1. Comerica Bank Free Prix Day is May 30, and includes practice rounds for the NTT IndyCar Series, INDY NXT and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

On May 31, qualifying for the INDY NXT race is set for 11:30 a.m., with IndyCar Series drivers taking to the streets of Detroit for their qualifying session at 12:20 p.m. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic caps off the day's racing action at 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

The INDY NXT race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 1. The green flag drops on the NTT IndyCar Series Detroit Grand Prix at 12:47 p.m. on June 1.

Admission gates open at 8 a.m. each day.

How to get tickets for the Detroit Grand Prix

Tickets for reserved seats, rooftop viewing, the Turn 3 Club, pit lane suites, the Corvette Car Corral Experience, Franklin Garage tailgating and Franklin Garage parking can be purchased here.

Parking and transportation at the Detroit Grand Prix

Public parking is not available at the following structures during race weekend: Millender Garage, Center Garage, Port Atwater Garage, Beaubien Garage and River East Garage.

Several surface lots and other parking structures are available throughout Downtown Detroit.

Transportation options for spectators include the Detroit People Mover, Qline, Park Detroit app, ride-share and bus drop-off locations, Detroit Metro Airport bus service and bike rentals.

Who's performing at the Detroit Grand Prix?

Once Saturday's racing action concludes on the streets of Detroit, fans can head to the Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage in Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park for two electronic dance music concerts on May 31.

American singer Evan Giia opens the night of entertainment at 6:15 p.m. and is followed by American producer and DJ, Gryffin.

Concert attendees are required to purchase a ticket. A race event ticket is not valid for admission.