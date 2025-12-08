Fire investigation underway at vacant strip mall in Garden City: What we know

Investigators in Garden City, Michigan, are looking into what sparked a massive fire at a strip mall over the weekend.

It was all-hands on deck Sunday night as smoldering flames and billowing smoke filled the sky. Crews from multiple surrounding communities teamed up to combat the blaze.

"Took hours. We've had a couple events in the last year. None of them were quite as large as that," said Garden City Fire Marshal John Smith.

The strip mall located off Middlebelt Road near Maplewood Street still stands on Monday, with the smell of soot lingering and charred debris scattered around the property.

Smith tells CBS News Detroit that no one was hurt in the fire, and the building was vacant.

"There's four units in the building, and at this time, we believe all of them were unoccupied. Two units were vacant. Two units were storing some things inside," Smith said.

When asked how the fire started and if investigators think arson could be the cause, Smith said, "My job is to rule that out, and once I do, we move forward with it. But at this point it's still under investigation."

DTE crews were on scene Monday. The utility company says it was called to shut off gas to the building so investigators can safely do their job, which is standard procedure.

City officials also put a message out on social media Sunday night, warning residents in the area of possible power outages and discolored water. Smith says both issues are now resolved.

"Typically, when we do fire suppression activities like that, we use a lot of water. It pulls away from the water supply in the lines and can cause the water to be brown. It's no major health concern. Water in the area should be back to normal. The power in the area other than that building is back to normal," Smith said.

Smith says his next step is contacting the building's owner. In the meantime, investigators are working to piece together what exactly happened.