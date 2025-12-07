Fire damages at least 5 businesses at Garden City strip mall

At least five businesses have been damaged by a fire at a strip mall in Garden City, Michigan, police said on Sunday evening.

The complex is on Middlebelt Road between Ford Road and Maplewood Street. According to police, the fire started around 5:30 p.m.

City officials said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening that Middlebelt Road between Ford and Warren roads is closed until further notice due to the fire.

The extent of damage to the impacted businesses wasn't immediately known.

As of 6 p.m., there have been no reported injuries.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.