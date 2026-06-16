Detroit Ford Fireworks set for June 22: What to know about parking, road closures.

The annual Ford Fireworks will take off on the evening of June 22. This year's theme, "Detroit! Go for Launch!"

In partnership with Ford Motor Company, The Parade Company celebrates the 68th year of the show. Organizers say the free show will have more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects along the Detroit River.

Here's what to know ahead of the annual event:

Designated fireworks viewing areas

The city of Detroit has listed Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, Erma Henderson Park and Belle Isle as the designated spots for public viewing of the fireworks. Viewing from MacArthur Bridge will not be permitted.

Belle Isle will be closed until 2 p.m. on June 22. Up to 3,000 cars will be allowed until the island reaches traffic capacity. Vehicles will need a recreation passport to enter the island. Passports can be purchased at the entrance for $15; for out-of-state and international visitors, it is $12. Entry is free for bicyclists and pedestrians.

At Belle Isle, no alcohol consumption is allowed, and cars will be directed to the paddock area from 2-4 p.m., except for vehicles with ADA cards. Tents and canopies are not allowed on Sunset Point, and RV parking will be available on the paddock are near the casino.

Additionally, fireworks are prohibited on the island.

Parking

Parking will be available at city-owned garages: Ford Underground Garage (30 E. Jefferson; Cost: $5) and Eastern Market Garage (2727 Riopelle Street; Cost: $10). Both garages open at 6 a.m.; however, the Ford garage closes at 1 a.m., while the Eastern Market Garage closes at 11 p.m.

Vehicles parked within 20 feet of the crosswalk, within 15 feet of an intersection, within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic or within 15 feet of a fire hydrant will be ticketed. Additionally, tailgating and fireworks in the parking garages are prohibited.

Vehicles in violation are subject to being towed. Anyone who believes their vehicle was towed can call the tow desk at 313-596-8832.

Road closures

The following roads will be temporarily closed at 6 p.m. on June 22:

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways may start closing.

Public transportation

The Detroit Department of Transportation will operate the following routes from 5-11 p.m. on June 22 to the Bricktown People Mover Station on Beaubien between Lafayette and Congress:

No. 5: Van Dyke/Lafayette

No. 6: Gratiot

No. 9: Jefferson

No. 40: Russell

No. 52: Chene

No. 67: Cadillac/Harper

After 5 p.m., the No. 4 Woodward and No. 16 Dexter routes will end at the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

For more information on the DDOT routes, visit the city's website or call 313-933-1300.

The Detroit People Mover will operate from 6:30 a.m. until midnight. People can exit the Financial District Station to reach Spirit Plaza or Hart Plaza. Trains will not stop at Huntington Place, Millender Center and Renaissance Center after 2 p.m. due to early closures.

Rides are free. For more information, visit the People Mover's website.

The Q-Line will be operational beginning at 6 p.m. The trains will stop at Woodward Avenue and State Street.

Curfew enforced for minors

On Tuesday, June 16, the Detroit City Council approved an 8 p.m. curfew for minors on the night of the fireworks show. With a 6-2 vote, the emergency ordinance requires minors to be in a designated downtown fireworks zone with an adult age 21 or older.

The Detroit Police Department says officers will not randomly stop young people to check their ages. Police say that the youth found in violation would be taken to the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, while parents or guardians are contacted.

The curfew will end at 6 a.m. on June 23. It will be enforced in the area bounded by the Detroit River, Third Street, the Lodge Freeway (M-10), the Fisher Freeway (Interstate 75), the extension of the Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.

Parents of lost children can find them at four of the following locations: Huntington Place (off Atwater Drive in the atrium), the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct (2875 W. Grand Blvd.), DPD's Fourth Precinct (4700 W. Fort St.) or the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center 2751 Robert Bradby Drive).

Park closures