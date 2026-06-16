Detroit City Council approves 8 p.m. curfew for teens on Ford Fireworks night

The City of Detroit will implement an earlier curfew than usual on Monday night in conjunction with the 2026 Ford Fireworks show.

As the date approached, city officials introduced – and approved on Tuesday – an emergency ordinance invoking an 8 p.m. curfew for teens. The curfew will apply to any rescheduled dates. Detroit City Council approved the measure by a 6-2 vote.

"We want the youth to come, but we just want to ensure that they are under responsible adults," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said ahead of the vote.

The superseding curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. June 22 to 6 a.m. June 23 in the area surrounded by the Detroit River, Third Street, the Lodge Freeway (M-10), the Fisher Freeway (I-75), the extension of the Fisher Freeway (I-75) easterly to Gratiot Avenue, Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.

"The peace, health, safety, and welfare of the community-at-large and particularly that of minors will benefit from additional curfew controls for minors in a localized area of the City during the Detroit Annual Fireworks Display," the city's law department said in its report recommending the step.

The fireworks show along the Detroit River is one of the biggest events of the summer in Detroit, with free viewing for the public available from Hart Plaza, Belle Isle, and other downtown locations.

CBS Detroit has been following this story and will have additional details online and on air as they are available.

The above video originally aired on June 15, 2026.