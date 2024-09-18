Here's what a Detroit Lions fan would give up for a Super Bowl

Businesses look to cash in on Detroit Lions' success

(CBS DETROIT) - What would you give up to see your favorite NFL team make it to the Super Bowl this year?

Coming off their best season in decades, Detroit Lions fans have high hopes for the team. The Lions began their season with home games against two teams they faced in the playoffs: The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They won in overtime against Matthew Stafford and the Rams in the season opener at Ford Field but lost 20-16 to the Buccaneers.

Ahead of the season, Sports Illustrated featured Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell on the cover of its football preview issue, and the writers said they think the team has the potential to make a Super Bowl appearance.

RotoGrinders, a website for daily fantasy sports users, surveyed 3,013 NFL fans to find out what they would do to see their team play in the Super Bowl.

So, what would Detroit Lions fans do to see their team at the Super Bowl? According to the survey, fans would give up:

a date with a celebrity crush (28%)

the last-ever concert with your favorite artist (24%)

an all-expenses paid trip to a Las Vegas casino (22%)

a winning bet of $2,000 (17%)

family wedding (11%)

annual bonus (10%)

your wedding (7%)

your honeymoon (6%)

your marriage (3%)

the funeral of a close family member (3%)

your child being born (3%)

retirement savings (2%)

In addition, 60% of NFL fans either strongly or somewhat agreed that they would skip work to attend their team's victory parade. The full study can be viewed online.