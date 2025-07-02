Watch CBS News
Local News

Westland police investigating hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Livonia mom and daughter remain in hospital; Detroit Pistons make a trade; other top stories
Livonia mom and daughter remain in hospital; Detroit Pistons make a trade; other top stories 04:00

Police in Westland, Michigan, are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash against a pedestrian. 

The accident happened about 10:15 p.m. June 19 on Cherry Hill Road near Venoy Road. A black sedan, possibly a Nissan, made a left turn from southbound Venoy to eastbound Cherry Hill, and in the process struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk, the Westland Police Department reported. 

The driver failed to stop after the crash and fled eastbound on Cherry Hill, the report said. The vehicle may likely have damage on the front driver's side. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Police ask those who have information that can assist in the investigation contact the Westland Police Department Traffic Bureau at 734-722-9633. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.