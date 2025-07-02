Westland police investigating hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian

Livonia mom and daughter remain in hospital; Detroit Pistons make a trade; other top stories

Police in Westland, Michigan, are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash against a pedestrian.

The accident happened about 10:15 p.m. June 19 on Cherry Hill Road near Venoy Road. A black sedan, possibly a Nissan, made a left turn from southbound Venoy to eastbound Cherry Hill, and in the process struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk, the Westland Police Department reported.

The driver failed to stop after the crash and fled eastbound on Cherry Hill, the report said. The vehicle may likely have damage on the front driver's side.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police ask those who have information that can assist in the investigation contact the Westland Police Department Traffic Bureau at 734-722-9633.