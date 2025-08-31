2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Westland, police say

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

Two people are dead in what Westland, Michigan, police are investigating as a murder-suicide, officials said Sunday.

Officers responded to the 7700 block of Drew Circle around 9 p.m. Saturday after hearing reports of shots fired. They found a male and a female dead from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officials said this was not a random incident and the two people, whose ages haven't been released, had previously been in a relationship.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.