Western Michigan football pays tribute to Marshawn Kneeland days after his death

Western Michigan University's football team on Tuesday paid tribute to former Broncos player Marshawn Kneeland, days after he died by suicide last week at age 24.

During the team's Senior Night in Kalamazoo, players held a jersey with Kneeland's No. 99 on it and wore helmet decals that read "MK 99." His number was also painted on the football field.

"Playing for you Marshawn," the team said in a social media post.

Kneeland, who was a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, was found dead early Thursday morning, Nov. 6, in Dallas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers attempted to stop Kneeland's car for a traffic violation on Wednesday night, but the driver refused, leading to a chase. Troopers lost the vehicle, but later found it abandoned after it was involved in a crash.

Kneeland's body was found roughly three hours later.

KALAMAZOO, MI - AUGUST 31: Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (99) celebrates after the college football game between the Saint Francis Red Flash and Western Michigan Broncos on August 31, 2023, at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, MI. Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native played for WMU between 2019 and 2023 before he was drafted to the NFL as the 56th pick overall in 2024. The 24-year-old, who was in his second NFL season, died days after he scored his first career touchdown in the Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 3.

In a statement following Kneeland's death, Broncos head coach Lance Taylor said, "My heart is absolutely broken over the loss of Marshawn Kneeland. Marshawn was so much more than an incredible football player—he was a remarkable young man who meant so much to our program and to me personally. His leadership, energy, and smile were infectious, and he left a lasting impact on everyone in our program. Having coached him during my first season here, we developed a special bond that went far beyond football. His passion for life and his teammates were unmatched. Our entire Bronco Football family is devastated, and we send our deepest prayers to his family, teammates, and all who loved him. Marshawn will forever be a part of the Bronco brotherhood."

The Cowboys, who are coming off a bye week, will also pay tribute to Kneeland at their next two games against the Raiders and Eagles. The team plans to wear helmet stickers honoring him for the rest of the season.