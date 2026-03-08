Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan fire basketball coaches on same day after last-place MAC finishes

Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan both fired their men's basketball coaches on Sunday, parting ways with former assistants under Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae said Dwayne Stephens would not return to coach the Broncos next season. Eastern Michigan announced that the school and coach Stan Heath agreed to part ways.

The Broncos and Eagles were both 10-21 overall and 4-14 in the Mid-American Conference this season, tying Northern Illinois for last place.

Stephens and Heath were previously assistants for the Spartans. Stephens also played for the program.

Stephens was on Izzo's staff for 19 seasons, including the last decade as an associate head coach. He has coached in six Final Fours, including 2003 when he was an assistant for Tom Crean at Marquette. Stephens was also an assistant at Oakland University.

Heath, a former Eastern Michigan player, had a 57-99 record over four seasons with the Eagles. Stephens was 42-84 over four seasons.

Heath was previously the coach at Kent State, leading that MAC program to the Elite Eight in 2002. He also guided Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament in 2006 and 2007 and did the same at South Florida in 2012.