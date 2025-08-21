West Michigan resident dies of complications of West Nile virus

A human case of West Nile virus in West Michigan has resulted in the death of that patient, local health officials confirmed.

This is one of three publicly reported human cases of West Nile virus in Michigan this year, the only one so far that has resulted in a death. Oakland County recently reported a case of West Nile virus in a person, as did Livingston County.

There are several counties in Michigan where local health officials have confirmed the virus among mosquito populations. It also has been confirmed among mosquitoes in Windsor, Ontario.

The Kent County Health Department in Grand Rapids made its announcement Thursday, saying it was the first West Nile virus death in its area since May 2024.

The health department also said there were detections of the virus earlier this summer in mosquito populations for three ZIP codes in Kent County. Those detections included a positive test result from a mosquito collected just 3,000 feet from where the patient lived.

What is West Nile virus?

Mosquitoes are infected with the West Nile virus by biting an infected bird. The virus can then spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people who are infected with the virus have either no symptoms or experience a mild illness such as fever, headache, and body aches. But in some people, more serious conditions such as inflammation and swelling of the brain can occur.

People older than 50 are more likely to develop serious and potentially life-threatening symptoms of West Nile Virus if they do get sick.

How to limit the spread in humans

Health officials recommend people take precautions against mosquito bites so to limit the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Those steps include using an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, and removing standing water around homes and outdoor property where mosquitoes could breed.

