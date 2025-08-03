1 man killed, 1 injured in shooting near park on Detroit's west side

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Lyndon and Auburn streets near Stoepel Park.

Police said two men in their 20s were shot. Both were taken to the hospital. One of the men later died, and the other is in temporary serious condition.

Details about the shooter are unknown, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for more.