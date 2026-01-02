Michigan health experts say fitness goals rise at the beginning of the year

Many Metro Detroiters are lacing up their sneakers and resolving to lose a few pounds in the new year. Experts said this time of year, they see a real uptick in diets, gym memberships and even medical interventions to help people reach their goals.

"A lot of times it seems to be these fad diets where people start out," said Dr. Carl Pesta, a laparoscopic surgeon with McLaren Health.

Pesta said he sees a lot of fad diets, such as juice cleanses, early in the year, but those often come with issues.

"You may have some early results quickly; however, maintaining that long term is the problem," Pesta said.

According to Forbes Health, on average, only 1% of people actually stick to their goals for the whole year. Experts say doing a crash diet can actually set you back further.

"The second you stop, you're back to old habits. You're back to the old lifestyle. So whatever 10, 15 pounds you lost, you're going to gain 20 this time," said Dr. Suki Singh, who specializes in obesity medicine for Henry Ford Health.

Singh said that social media and ChatGPT don't help.

"A common trend has been 'I looked up this diet on ChatGPT,' or 'I found this diet on TikTok. It helped someone lose so and so, you know, 20, 30 pounds. But it didn't work for me.' Well, you weren't them," said Singh.

Singh and Pesta said no matter your weight loss goal, the same factors apply. They said everyone should aim for about 150 minutes of workout time a week, and a healthy diet is key.

"We always say you can't out-exercise your fork," said Pesta.