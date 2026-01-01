Michiganders make New Year's resolution for the start of 2026: "You just need to go out and try"

With the new year comes resolutions, and it's something that people have been doing for years.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, humans have been wanting to improve themselves at the start of the year as far back as the Babylonians. But not everyone is making a resolution this year.

"My resolution is to not make resolutions that way I won't be disappointed at the end of the year," said Kathy, who declined to give her last name.

"Mine is to make it another year," said Kathy's husband, Owen.

Meanwhile, some people, like Jethro Sarmiento, are looking to be more active in 2026. Sarmiento said in the new year, he wants to lose some weight.

"Whether it's like to get a better job, become a better person, learn a new language, stuff like that, I think it's great that people are bettering themselves," said Jethro Sarmiento. "In the range of 40 to 50 pounds, I think it's a very good cause for myself and my own health."

Sarmiento isn't the only one turning to fitness as a resolution.

"I think I should probably be more active," said Ryse Toddy. "I do a lot of running right now, but I feel like it's not as balanced out because I'm skinny basically because I run a lot, and I want to fix that."

Research shows the resolutions that stick, whether that's being more active or learning something new, are attainable ones. Toddy said getting started is pretty simple.

"You just need to go out and try ... that's what really matters," Toddy said.