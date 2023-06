Weekend construction in southeast Michigan: Here's a list of closures

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 22, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 22, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road closures happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend (June 23-26).

Jefferson Avenue:

Wayne – EB/WB Jefferson Ave CLOSED, I-375 to M-10, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

Wayne - EB W Jefferson RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

Wayne - SB Douglas MacArthur Bridge (Belle Isle bridge) at Jefferson Ave, MOVING CLOSURE, 6 p.m.-midnight.

I-75:

Wayne - NB I-75, Goddard to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 a.m. – Mon 6 a.m.

Wayne - NB Dix RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, (Lincoln Pk), Fri 9 a.m. – Mon 6 a.m.

Wayne - Outer Drive RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9 a.m. – Mon 6 a.m.

Wayne-SB I-75, 8 Mile to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m., many ramps closed.

Wayne – 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m.-.Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne – SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to M-8/Davison, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne – SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED intermittently at EB/WB I-94, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-375, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

Wayne - SB I-75/Gratiot Conn RAMP CLOSED to SB I-375, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB I-94, Belleville Road to Wayne Road, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wayne - WB I-94, Trumbull Street to I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - WB I-94, Chalmers Street to Conner Street, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-96, Sat 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

I-96:

Wayne - WB I-96 Local RAMP CLOSED to Evergreen, Sat 10am-noon and Evergreen to EB I-96 local closed.

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 EXPRESS LANES at Evergreen, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 LOCAL LANES at Evergreen, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

I-275:

Oakland - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 5 a.m.-Sun 8 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-275, Eureka to I-96/M-14, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

I-375:

Wayne - SB I-375, I-75/Gratiot Connector to Jefferson, MOVING CLOSURE, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

I-696:

Oakland - NB Orchard Lake Road RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Mon 6 a.m.-Fri 3 p.m.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb – NB M-3 CLOSED, Church to North River Road, Fri 6 p.m.-midnight.

Wayne - SB M-3/Randolph CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to Jefferson, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

Wayne - NB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wayne - SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sun 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

M-5:

Oakland – NB/SB M-5 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 5 a.m.-Sun 8 p.m.

M-10:

Wayne - SB M-10, I-75 to Jefferson Avenue, MOVING CLOSURE, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

Wayne - NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Forest Avenue/Warren Avenue, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

Wayne - NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to WB W Jefferson Ave, Mon 6 p.m.-midnight.

M-14:

Wayne - EB M-14, Sheldon Road to I-275, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9 a.m.-Mon 6 a.m.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB/SB M-53 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, 23 Mile to 26 Mile, Sat 11 a.m.-Sun 5 a.m.

Macomb – NB M-53 CLOSED, 17 Mile to 18 Mile, Sat 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-59:

Oakland - EB M-59 at Voorheis Street, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oakland – EB/WB M-59 at US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne – 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

US-24:

Oakland - NB US-24 at Elizabeth Lake Road, 2 LANES OPEN, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri-Wed.