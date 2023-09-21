Weather forecast in Metro Detroit: Warmer temperatures to finish the work week

(CBS DETROIT) - Even though the fall season officially begins on Saturday, residents in Metro Detroit can expect warmer temperatures to finish the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80s today, Thursday, Sept. 21, and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 22.

Warmer conditions to finish the work week. Highs both today and Friday well into the 70s. Dry and seasonable weather expected this weekend. #miwx pic.twitter.com/lyzy8OxEtB — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) September 21, 2023

People can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day tomorrow, and dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, are going to be in the mid-70s.

The summer-like temperatures in southeast Michigan will remain until early next week.

For the latest weather updates, you can count on the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team on-air and online at CBSDetroit.com, our CBS News Detroit app and on Pluto TV.