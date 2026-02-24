Wayne State University names Richard Bierschbach as 14th president

Wayne State University Interim President Richard Bierschbach was officially named as WSU's 14th president, the university announced on Tuesday.

Bierschbach was appointed to the interim role in September 2025 after former President Kimberly Andrews Espy stepped down due to "personal reasons." On Tuesday, the WSU Board of Governors voted unanimously at a special meeting to appoint Bierschbach as president, effective immediately.

Bierschbach was appointed for a term through June 30, 2030.

"I am honored to serve as the 14th president of Wayne State University and grateful to the Board of Governors for their trust and confidence," said Bierschbach in a statement. "Wayne State's mission is rooted in accessible excellence that opens doors and creates opportunity. Every day, our community advances that mission through work that changes lives; strengthens our city, region, and state; and makes an impact around the world. We are public, urban education as it should be.

Richard Bierschbach Wayne State University

Bierschbach previously served as dean and John W. Reed Professor of Law at WSU's Law School. He also served as a clerk for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Raymond Randolph and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The Michigan native earned his bachelor's degree in history and a law degree from the University of Michigan.

"We consistently heard from our stakeholders that they wanted a president who understands Detroit and Michigan, has a deep understanding of and authentic connection to our university and its mission, strengthens partnerships, and will tackle challenges and opportunities head-on," Board of Governors Chair Bryan C. Barnhill II said in a statement. "The board has found these essential qualities in our interim president. We're grateful to have had such strong, passionate engagement during these sessions and are thrilled to have identified this kind of exceptional leadership from within our own community."

Bierschbach's appointment comes as other universities announced new faces to lead their institutions. In December 2025, Eastern Michigan University named Brendan Kelly as its 24th president. Kelly served as the president of the Arkansas State University System. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan announced that former Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud would be its 16th president.