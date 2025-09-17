Wayne State University President Kimberly Andrews Espy steps down, cites "personal reasons"

Wayne State University President Kimberly Andrews Espy announced on Wednesday that she is stepping down from her role due to "personal reasons," according to the university.

Espy was named president in 2023, becoming the 13th president of WSU. She previously served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The Board of Governors appointed Richard Bierschbach, dean and John W. Reed Professor of Law at WSU's Law School, as the interim president.

"Serving this institution has been an honor, and I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together — from advancing student success and expanding research innovation to strengthening the community through collaboration," Espy said in a statement. "With the remarkable students who inspired me every day, this decision was not a simple one, and I look forward to spending more time with my family. I am confident in the university's continued momentum and further success for the future."

Earlier this week, the school's Board of Governors announced a special public meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss what it calls "leadership transitions already underway."

Some students say their time on campus has been marred by what they call uncertainty and conflict between students and leadership.

"It's very confusing. I want to get a good education here as a medical student. I do care very deeply about freedom of speech. I care about what's happening with the undergrads," said second-year medical student Zackariah Farah.

Farah says he and many of his fellow students were frustrated with how Espy handled the presence of protestors speaking out against the war in Gaza on campus, as well as her treatment of Dr. Wael Sakr, the dean of the School of Medicine, who was placed on administrative leave last month.

"This idea that the president of the university can just come in, ignore the students, ignore the faculty, remove beloved administrators at will, without explanation, and then suddenly, we don't have leadership at the top when we need it the most," said Farah.

Farah says whatever steps the university takes going forward should be done as transparently as possible.

"They need to be willing to discuss with students about making sure that this campus is a safe and productive space for discussion and debate about what is going on in the world," said Farah.

Wayne State University Board Chair Shirley Stancato said, "We thank Dr. Espy for her leadership and university achievements during her service."

Wayne State is Michigan's third-largest college and is home to around 24,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.