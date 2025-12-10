Eastern Michigan University names Brendan Kelly as 24th president

Eastern Michigan University named its next president on Wednesday.

The university announced that Brendan Kelly, who currently serves as the president of the Arkansas State University System, will be the 24th president. Kelly, a Flint native, will officially take on his new role on May 4, 2026, under a five-year contract with a $520,000 annual salary, according to the university.

He will succeed President James Smith, who announced his retirement after more than a decade.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the next president of Eastern Michigan University," Kelly said in a news release. "This work is personal to me. Ypsilanti and EMU are where many of the seeds for success were sown in my life -- not only as a student but later as a scholar and leader. I could not be more honored than to provide the same opportunities to current and future students at EMU.

Brendan Kelly Eastern Michigan University

Kelly's connection to EMU runs deep as he earned a bachelor's degree in public relations with a minor in philosophy and a master's degree in communication from the university. He also served as a former assistant director of Forensics and a lecturer in the Department of Communication and Theatre Arts.

His wife, Tressa Kelly, also earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from EMU. The couple, who met when they were students at EMU, have three children, according to the university.

Kelly then spent 14 years at the University of West Florida in multiple roles, including as a professor in the School of Communication Arts and the director of the School of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts.

Brendan Kelly, who was named president of Eastern Michigan University, is pictured with his wife, Tressa Kelly. Eastern Michigan University

He worked at the University of South Carolina as the chancellor from 2017 to 2020 and as interim president in 2019. He has been president of the Arkansas State University System since 2024.

"Dr. Kelly brings vision, resilience and a collaborative spirit. We are confident he will guide Eastern with clarity and courage as higher education navigates one of its most transformative eras," said EMU Board of Regents Chair Nate Ford.

Kelly was selected following a nationwide search by a 15-person search committee, which included all members of the Board of Regents, students and faculty.