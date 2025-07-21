Watch CBS News
Wayne State student says she was assaulted at her campus apartment

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A student at Wayne State University reported she was assaulted by a man who talked his way into her apartment in Detroit. 

The Wayne State University Police and Campus Safety Department reported the incident happened about 11 p.m. Saturday at Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments, after the student allowed the man inside to use a restroom. 

"Once inside, the suspect lured the victim into the bathroom and attempted to close the door. The suspect implied he had a knife and threatened to sexually assault her. A struggle ensued, during which the suspect physically assaulted the victim," the police report said. 

The victim was eventually able to convince the man to leave. He was last seen carrying a backpack while walking eastbound on West Warren Avenue. 

Wayne State police recommends that those living on campus do not allow unknown individuals into secured residence halls or apartments and call security immediately if suspicious behavior is noticed. 

