Don't be a gudgeon: Here's Wayne State's 10 obscure words to revive in 2026

Wayne State University in Detroit has presented its list of 10 words to revive into everyday usage during 2026, "once again celebrating the joy and precision of language."

The Word Warriors project, now in its 17th year, "continues to rescue overlooked words from the brink of obscurity." The list is collected from contributors around the world, with new words shared weekly among the group. Chris Williams, associate director of copy and editorial for Wayne State University Communications and Marketing, is known as the Head Word Warrior.

This year's word list features:

Abnegate – To renounce or reject something that is desired or valuable.

Abscond – To leave hurriedly and secretly, such as to avoid detection.

Coterie – A small group of people who have shared interests or tastes.

Fluckadrift – Excessive speed or urgency of movement or action.

Gudgeon – A gullible person, one who is easily fooled.

Inchoate – Rudimentary, not quite fully formed or developed.

Psithurism – A rustling or whispering sound, such as leaves blown in the wind.

Quanked – Overpowered by fatigue or exhausted, loss of energy.

Snoutfair – Describing an attractive or pleasing face.

Swullocking – Weather that is overwhelmingly hot and humid, such as seen during August.

"Together, they remind us that the right word can transform even the most ordinary experience," the college said.

Another Michigan college, Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie has issued a "Banished Words List" for 50 years, celebrating or calling out trendy but overused or misused words and phrases in the English language.