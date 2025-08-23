Wayne County woman accused of embezzling $2M from General RV

A Wayne County woman is accused of allegedly embezzling more than $2 million from her employer, General RV in Wixom.

Susan O'Hara, 56, of New Boston, was arraigned earlier this week on eight felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

O'Hara is charged with three counts of embezzlement, three counts of forgery, one count of identity theft, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

State prosecutors allege that O'Hara used client information and General RV's computer systems to issue checks to an assumed identity and then cashed those checks.

"The Wixom Police Department takes the security of its businesses seriously and I am proud of the work done by both the Wixom Police Department and the Michigan Attorney General's Office," said Wixom Police Chief Phil Langmeyer in a statement. "This was an example of great collaboration by our agencies."

Wixom police referred the case to Nessel's office.

"Financial crimes cause real harm to Michigan businesses and consumers," Nessel said in a statement. "I want to thank the Wixom Police Department for their investigative work and for referring this case to my office. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who abuse their positions for personal gain."

O'Hara is back in court on Sept. 2.