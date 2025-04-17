Watch CBS News
Wayne County woman wins top prize in Michigan Lottery instant game

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A Metro Detroit woman won $500,000 playing a Michigan Lottery instant game, state lottery officials reported Thursday. 

The 52-year-old Wayne County resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket for the 50X Wild Time game at Nick's Petroleum on West Warren Avenue in Dearborn. The amount is the top prize for that scratch-off lottery game. 

"I went to the gas station with $15 in my pocket and had a good feeling about the number 13, so I asked the worker for one of the tickets in the bin labeled 13," the player told lottery officials. "She handed me a 50X Wild Time ticket and I won $15, so I bought another. I almost had a heart attack when I thought I'd won $50,000, then I put on my glasses and realized I'd actually won $500,000!"

When the woman visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize, she said she plans to buy a house, start a small business and make some plans for her children's future with her winnings. 

The 50X Wild Time game launched in 2024. Tickets cost $10, with prizes ranging in amounts from $10 to $500,000. 

