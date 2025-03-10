Wayne County treasurer schedules additional taxpayer office hours for March

M-14/I-96 project begins; body found in burned car; and more top stories

M-14/I-96 project begins; body found in burned car; and more top stories

M-14/I-96 project begins; body found in burned car; and more top stories

The Wayne County Treasurer's Office in Detroit has announced additional office hours to assist taxpayers in meeting the March 31 deadline for payment plan arrangements.

The office will be available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following Saturdays: March 15, March 22 and March 29, county treasurer Eric R. Sabree said in his announcement. In addition to meeting with taxpayers working on payment plans, the clerks also can help with general Wayne County tax assistance matters on those Saturdays.

"We encourage residents to take advantage of these additional hours to get the assistance they need," Sabree said. "It is important to us that every taxpayer has access to the support and resources necessary, whether they need help with payment plans or other tax-related matters."

To schedule a Saturday appointment, taxpayers can go to www.treasurer.waynecounty.com or call 313-224-5990.