Wayne County Treasurer to host taxpayer assistance forum

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Treasurer is hosting a taxpayer assistance forum to help protect residents from foreclosure.

During the forum, residents will learn how to get started on a payment plan and receive assistance from community partners.

Flyer for Taxpayer Assistance Forum with Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree. Wayne County Treasurer's Office

The event will take place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Final Cut Barbershop located at 13303 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree will speak at the event to let residents know their options.

One resource available to residents is the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF).

"The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) was established under section 3206 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (the ARP) program and is designed to keep Michigan residents in their homes by providing financial assistance to eliminate or reduce past due mortgage payments associated with homeownership, including property tax, condominium association dues, and/or housing utility payments," according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

For more information about taxpayer assistance resources, visit here.