Wayne County sheriff's deputy found guilty of misconduct in office

A jury in Oakland County, Michigan, has found a sheriff's deputy guilty of misconduct in office in a traffic stop on a police officer last year that had "no legal basis," the prosecutor's office said Saturday.

Sahil Massey, a 36-year-old Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy, was convicted by the jury on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Massey was driving an unmarked police vehicle on Feb. 24, 2025, when he was stopped by a Novi police officer because of a suspicious license plate. The officer let Massey go after checking his ID.

Officials said Massey, of Canton, Michigan, initiated a traffic stop on the Novi officer around 15 minutes after the initial stop.

"Massey was outside his jurisdiction and there was no legal basis for Massey to initiate a traffic stop," the prosecutor's office said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a written statement said, in part, "Law enforcement officers are entrusted with significant power so they can keep us safe. And that's what they do, day-in and day-out, even while putting themselves at risk. When an officer misuses that power and violates someone's rights, it's up to other officers and prosecutors to hold them accountable."

A judge is set to sentence Massey on Feb. 25. He is subject to a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.