Wayne County officials investigating cyber incident

JD Vance returns to Michigan, Detroit Tigers look to win AL Wild Card series and more top stories

JD Vance returns to Michigan, Detroit Tigers look to win AL Wild Card series and more top stories

JD Vance returns to Michigan, Detroit Tigers look to win AL Wild Card series and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County officials say they are investigating a cyber incident that is "targeting some internal systems."

"The County Information Technology team is aware of a cyber incident targeting some internal systems. We are currently investigating the scope of the incident with our cybersecurity partners which include the FBI and Michigan State Police," county spokesperson Doda Lulgjuraj said in a statement.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the FBI said it could confirm or deny if it was conducting an investigation.

No other details have been released on the investigation or the cyber incident.