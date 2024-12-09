Watch CBS News
Local News

Wayne County man wins $300K playing scratch-off lottery ticket

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit shooting suspect in court, Syrian Americans celebrate in Metro Detroit and more top stories
Detroit shooting suspect in court, Syrian Americans celebrate in Metro Detroit and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A Wayne County man's routine of picking up a cup of coffee and a scratch-off ticket paid off when he won a $300,000 top prize playing the Michigan Lottery's Make It Rein instant game. 

The 56-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 37416 7 Mile Road in Livonia.

"I stopped at the gas station to get coffee and an instant ticket like I have done every day for the past eight years," said the player in a statement. "I scratched the ticket when I got back to my car, and thought I'd won $30,000. I spent the next half hour looking the ticket over, until I finally went into the store to double check it. 

"After the clerk scanned it, he handed it back and told me I didn't scratch off all the zeros. That's when I realized I'd actually won $300,000. I couldn't believe it!" 

With his winnings, the man plans to purchase a new vehicle, put some aside in his children's college funds and invest the rest. 

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $4 million playing Make It Rein since the game launched in October. Prizes range from $5 to $300,000, and more than $16 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including one $300,000 top prize.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.