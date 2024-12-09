Wayne County man wins $300K playing scratch-off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) — A Wayne County man's routine of picking up a cup of coffee and a scratch-off ticket paid off when he won a $300,000 top prize playing the Michigan Lottery's Make It Rein instant game.

The 56-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 37416 7 Mile Road in Livonia.

"I stopped at the gas station to get coffee and an instant ticket like I have done every day for the past eight years," said the player in a statement. "I scratched the ticket when I got back to my car, and thought I'd won $30,000. I spent the next half hour looking the ticket over, until I finally went into the store to double check it.

"After the clerk scanned it, he handed it back and told me I didn't scratch off all the zeros. That's when I realized I'd actually won $300,000. I couldn't believe it!"

With his winnings, the man plans to purchase a new vehicle, put some aside in his children's college funds and invest the rest.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $4 million playing Make It Rein since the game launched in October. Prizes range from $5 to $300,000, and more than $16 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including one $300,000 top prize.