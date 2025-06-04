Wayne County Lottery Club wins $793K playing Fast Cash progressive jackpot

Members of a Michigan lottery club plan to live a debt-free life after winning $793,304 on a 5 Win Lucky Clover Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The Wayne County lottery club purchased its winning ticket at Talley's Log Cabin Bar, located at 2981 Kneeland Street in Lewiston.

"My friend, the other club member, lives in Northern Michigan, and we just recently started playing the Lottery together whenever I am up north at my cabin," said the club's representative in a news release. "We bought a Fast Cash ticket together and weren't sure how much we won, so we scanned it and got a message to visit the Lottery office.

"We scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app next and flipped out when we saw we won the jackpot plus $250,000! It was a total shock and took a while to wrap our heads around it. I don't think it's going to fully sink in until we cash our checks."

With their winnings, club members plan to live debt-free.

The Michigan Lottery offers several Fast Cash instant-win games. Fast Cash games offer players a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly, according to the Michigan Lottery. Games include Wild Time Progressive, Lucky Clover, Diamond Wild Time Progressive, Jumbo Jackpot Slots, Jackpot Slots Millionaire and Super Lucky 7s.

Tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $30 per play.