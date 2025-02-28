Wayne County lottery club wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

Hazel Park student arrested after gun found at school; I-696 closure delayed; and more top stories

Members of a Wayne County lottery club say they're looking forward to being debt-free after winning $1 million while playing the Mega Millions game.

The New Beginnings lottery club matched the winning Mega Millions numbers in the Nov. 5, 2024, drawing: 02-24-25-52-58. The winning ticket was bought at the Wayne Med Mart, located at 417 South Wayne Road in Westland.

"The club doesn't play Mega Millions often, but felt lucky and decided to buy a ticket," said the club's representative and spokesperson, Anthony Jabbour, in a news release. "When our member with the ticket checked the numbers and saw five matches, he cried tears of joy!"

With their winnings, club members plan to pay bills and save the remainder, the Michigan Lottery says.

"To be debt-free is what we have all dreamed about, so to see that become a reality is truly a dream come true," said Jabbour.

The next drawing in the Mega Millions game is Friday night. The estimated jackpot is $197 million. Each ticket costs $2, and there is a $1 "Megaplier" option.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Macomb County lottery club recently won a $1.1 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The club elected to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $763,000.