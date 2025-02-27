Macomb County lottery club wins $1.1 million Lotto 47 jackpot

Gov. Whitmer calls for bipartisan efforts; GLWA announces water rate hikes; and more top stories

A Macomb County lottery club won a $1.1 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers in the Dec. 14, 2024, drawing: 09-15-16-30-40-44. The club bought the ticket at Liquor Land, located at 17934 East 9 Mile Road in Eastpointe.

"I bought the ticket for my father as a birthday gift," said the club's representative. "I don't buy tickets often, but when I do I always buy them at Liquor Land because I remember my father always bought tickets there when I was a kid.

"When my dad checked the ticket after the drawing, he had to look at it more than a few times to believe what he was seeing."

The club elected to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $763,000.

With their winnings, club members plan to pay bills and invest the rest in a business.

A three-person lottery club in Kent County recently won a $2.86 million Lotto 47 jackpot. The club elected to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2 million, with each member receiving about $475,000 after taxes.

Each Lotto 47 play costs $1. Players pick six numbers from 1 to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play can be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in nightly Double Play drawings.

Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.