Michigan jury awards record $75M verdict in landmark drug overdose case

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Wayne County jury has awarded a landmark verdict to the family of Denis Preka, a college student who died of a drug overdose.

The family's attorney, Mike Morse, says the $75 million judgment is the largest ever awarded for a single death in Michigan's history.

"It's heartbreaking because he would give his life for friends and the person who he believed was his best friend — he betrayed him," said Linda Preka Thom, Denis' mother.

In March 2019, Denis Preka went to a friend's house to study. The 21-year-old asked for an Adderall to help him focus, but instead, he was given a high dose of MDMA, also known as molly. The drug led to his death.

"It was 80 times the amount of a fatal dose of MDMA that was found in his system — 80 times," said Jamie Thom, Denis' stepfather.

Before dying, he suffered for hours, during which time his friends recorded and posted on Snapchat, mistaking his distress for a recreational drug reaction.

The video is too graphic to show on television.

"He was poisoned to death. But not only that, he was laughed at," Linda Preka Thom said.

A Wayne County jury saw firsthand the neglect Denis endured, and now those friends will have to come up with $75 million.

Denis' parents say the money will go toward the foundation named in his honor.

That foundation is working on installing what they're calling 'friendship benches' on college campuses — a place where students can sit, talk, and connect in person, fostering the kind of relationships that Denis' parents say he valued so much.

"This generation with these phones and these electronics, just try to teach your kids that connect with each other. Friendship, it's not just social media," Linda Preka Thom said.

Denis' parents and attorney are urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of drug use and the importance of making responsible choices.

"Denis' story is a stark reminder that we must educate our children about the risks and encourage them to seek safe and healthy ways to cope with academic pressures," Attorney Mike Morse said.

Although the civil case is over, there may be developments on the criminal side.

Morse believes Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald is looking into the case. CBS News Detroit reached out to the prosecutor's office Friday but hasn't heard back.

"If you see a friend or somebody, anybody that's in distress, do the right thing. Pick up the phone and call 911; don't just think it's not your responsibility, or I don't want to get involved. Lives can be at stake," Thom said.