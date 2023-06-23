Wayne Metro food program offering kids free meals during summer break from school

(CBS DETROIT) - Kids are out of school for summer break, and a local nonprofit is making sure they don't go hungry.

The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, known as Wayne Metro, has the Summer Food Service Program, which provides food to children under 18 in low-income communities throughout the summer months. The program also provides food for mentally or physically disabled adults.

According to Jessica Moore of Wayne Metro, the organization is collaborating with ten community partners to offer summer meals to students.

The children are provided with a breakfast or lunch meal daily.

Moore says they use U.S. Census Bureau data to determine which communities to put Meet Up and Eat Up locations in. For a list of the locations, visit here.

For more information about Wayne Metro's summer program, contact Julia Kaye at jkaye@waynemetro.org.