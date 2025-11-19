Watch CBS News
Waterford Township man charged in shooting death of Pontiac man

Joseph Buczek
A Waterford Township man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old Pontiac man last weekend. 

Anthony Louis Ward, 41, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of using a firearm while in the commission of a felony, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities were initially responding to a reported shooting on the 80 block of Wall Street around 6 a.m. on Nov. 15 when a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot less than a half-mile away, on the 200 block of Osmun Street. 

When deputies arrived at the Osmun Street location, they found the victim, later identified as Deevon Cornea Brown, had been shot. Brown was taken to an area hospital, where he died. 

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested Ward last Saturday in Farmington Hills. 

The person who reported the Wall Street shooting said they found a bullet hole in the back door of a home, but there were no injuries. 

Ward is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail. He next has a probable cause conference on Dec. 2.

Nick Lentz contributed to this report.

