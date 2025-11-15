36-year-old man dead after shooting in Pontiac, sheriff's office says; 1 arrested

A 36-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in Pontiac, Michigan, on Saturday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a reported shooting on the 80 block of Wall Street around 6 a.m. when a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot less than a half-mile away, on the 200 block of Osmun Street.

Deputies on Osmun Street found the man, from Pontiac, and attempted life-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

A 41-year-old Waterford Township, Michigan, man was arrested in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting, according to officials, though details surrounding the arrest haven't been disclosed.

The person who reported the Wall Street shooting said they found a bullet hole in the back door of a home, and that no one was injured.

Sheriff's deputies are working to notify the Pontiac man's family of the shooting, which is still under investigation.