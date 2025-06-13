Waterford Township man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his fiancée

A 25-year-old Waterford Township man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly fatally stabbing his fiancée, police said.

Police responded to a home on Hackett Street in Waterford Township around 3:40 p.m. Friday after a caller reported that he had stabbed his fiancée.

When officers arrived at the home, the man exited the residence and was arrested. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman. Members of the Waterford Regional Fire Department rendered aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Waterford Township detectives and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office processed the scene and will continue to gather evidence before presenting it to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges.