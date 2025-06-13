Watch CBS News
Crime

Waterford Township man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his fiancée

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Waterford Township man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his fiancée
Waterford Township man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his fiancée 00:28

A 25-year-old Waterford Township man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly fatally stabbing his fiancée, police said. 

Police responded to a home on Hackett Street in Waterford Township around 3:40 p.m. Friday after a caller reported that he had stabbed his fiancée.

When officers arrived at the home, the man exited the residence and was arrested. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman. Members of the Waterford Regional Fire Department rendered aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect is currently lodged at the Oakland County Jail. 

Waterford Township detectives and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office processed the scene and will continue to gather evidence before presenting it to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.