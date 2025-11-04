Water system testing scheduled for Wednesday in Huron Township

Residents in part of Wayne and Monroe counties in Michigan, might notice low water pressure Wednesday into Thursday during testing of the water system.

The Great Lakes Water Authority is making plans to replace one of Huron Township's primary water meters, Huron Township officials said. As part of that process, a "trial water system shutdown" is scheduled to begin Wednesday and could last for up to 24 hours.

"This shutdown is a test to evaluate how the Township's water system handles usage under limited flow conditions," township officials said.

Those who live near Pennsylvania Road and Huron River Drive, including nearby residents in Huron and Ash Townships, "may be most affected," the notice said.

Local officials ask that residents in those areas who notice standing water, significantly reduced pressure or other unusual water service issues during that time contact the Huron Township Water Department at 734-753-4466.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to improve our community's infrastructure," township officials said.