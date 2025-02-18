Water main break under repair along 12 Mile Road in Berkley

Department of Public Works crews from the city of Berkley, Michigan, are working to repair a water main break on 12 Mile Road.

The water line break is between Henley Avenue and Brookline Boulevard, according to the city's Facebook post. Traffic on 12 Mile Road is reduced to one lane in each direction between Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway

There is no boil water advisory issued. But the announcement said "residents in the surrounding area may experience discolored water as a result of this work. If you do, run cold water from the lowest sink in your home until it's noticeably clear."

Berkley officials said the water main repair is expected to be completed Tuesday.

There have been numerous water main breaks in southeast Michigan during the past few weeks, with fluctuating freezing temperatures contributing to the situation. A water main break Monday in southwest Detroit sent as much as five feet of water into neighborhood streets and resulted in the evacuation of dozens of residents.