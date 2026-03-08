Water pressure returns to Walled Lake after main break, Great Lakes Water Authority says

Water pressure has returned to Walled Lake, Michigan, after a water main break early Saturday that has impacted many Oakland County residents, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Water pressure in Walled Lake returned late Saturday after an emergency connection from Commerce Township, the public utility said. As of Sunday afternoon, a boil water advisory is in effect for the city and a large part of Novi, Michigan.

City of Novi

The public utility said the break on a 48-inch water transmission main in the area of 14 Mile Road and Verona Street in Farmington Hills was discovered around 4:30 a.m. A power interruption at one of the organization's treatment centers created a "transient pressure wave," which is believed to have caused the break.

The City of Novi said in a Facebook post Saturday that many of its residents were without water service due to the incident. Water was "entering Novi's local system" and pressures were starting to rise late Sunday morning, according to the public utility.

A water use restriction is in place for Novi residents, according to city officials.

"Please avoid washing clothes, and keep those showers short to help reduce demand," Novi officials said on social media Sunday morning.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until "two rounds of water quality testing are completed and come back clear," according to the public utility. It's issued "if there is actually or the possibility of microbiological contamination in the drinking water system" that could make someone sick.

When an advisory is declared, impacted residents should not drink or use the tap water for preparing food or brushing teeth without boiling it first, the public utility said. Water may be used for showering, baths, shaving and washing.

"We know that residents and businesses are anxious to hear the timeline for lifting of the boil water advisories," the public utility said in a news release. "Those timelines are dependent upon stabilization of pressures in the GLWA and Novi systems, which varies based on user demands."

Last September, a water main break in Novi impacted homes, schools and businesses in the area. The public utility said on Wednesday that about 85% of the work to repair it had been completed.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on March 7, 2026.