Water main break in Oakland County prompts boil water advisory for Walled Lake, part of Novi

A water main break in Farmington Hills, Michigan, that happened early Saturday has spurred a boil water advisory for Walled Lake and a portion of Novi, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Officials said they discovered the break on a 48-inch water transmission main in the area of 14 Mile Road and Verona Street around 4:30 a.m.

A power interruption at one of the organization's treatment centers created a "transient pressure wave," causing the break, according to the water authority. Crews were working on Saturday morning to isolate it so they could then figure out what to do next.

City officials in Novi have created a map to highlight which residents are under the boil water advisory.

City of Novi

"Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, bacteria contamination may occur, and these precautionary measures are recommended," Novi officials said in a news release.

According to the water authority, residents in Wixom, Commerce Township, West Bloomfield Township and Farmington Hills may be dealing with reduced water pressure as a result of the incident.

There are two water trucks at Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital on Grand River Avenue and a water truck at Walled Lake Municipal Complex on East West Maple Road to help impacted residents, the water authority said.

According to Novi officials, water is also available at their Department of Public Works facility on Lee BeGole Drive and staff from Village Oaks Elementary School, located at 23333 Willowbrook Dr., will be on-site filling containers until 4 p.m. Saturday. People visiting either location are asked to bring their own containers.

A video posted on social media by the West Bloomfield Police Department Saturday morning showed flooding near the area of the break.

Officials in Farmington Hills said their fire department rescued people who were trapped in their vehicles due to flooding.

This is a developing story.