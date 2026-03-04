Novi water main break repairs continue to impact traffic, businesses

Repairs continue in Novi after a massive water main break last September impacted homes, schools, and businesses several months ago.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says about 85% of the work has been completed.

Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea in Novi had a sudden challenge thrown its way after a 42-inch water main unexpectedly failed back in September.

"When we have a water main break, it means we can't make espresso anymore. We can't use our brewers the way they are set up, because everything goes through a water filtration system," said Karen Racinski, co-owner of Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea.

The team pivoted quickly that day.

"We did go out and get bottled water, and we were able to brew coffee in the store, and we were able to continue serving our guests," Racinski said.

The break happened near the intersection of 14 Mile Road, just west of M-5.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has been making repairs ever since.

"I go through that area where they're making the repairs every single day, and they have been working. I mean, it was subzero. They were out there. They were working. So we do appreciate that," Racinski said.

GLWA has installed more than 3,500 feet of steel pipe, reinforced parts of the line with carbon fiber, and installed equipment that will allow the agency to monitor the pipe.

"If there's one little bubble that happens in that process, the water bank gets shut off again, and we go through the whole process again. So that is until they're done. I'm not going to stop being nervous until they're done," Racinski said.

Road restoration has started.

Traffic leaving the Haverhill community is being redirected eastbound on 14 Mile Road to M-5 during work hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Sweetwaters is confident customers will continue to show support during the ongoing construction.

"Novi has always been good to us, and we appreciate everything they do when they come in, and you know, it's a great place to work," Racinski said.

Repairs to the watermain will continue through the end of April. Road restoration should be done by the end of June.