Crews continue repairs at water main break in Novi, many still under boil water advisory

Water service is resuming in some neighborhoods affected by a massive water main break Thursday morning in and near Novi, Michigan.

But disruptions to daily routines including boil water advisories, school closures and the road closing along 14 Mile Road continue for thousands of people who live, work or go to school in the affected region.

Here's a status report as of Friday morning, with additional updates expected later in the day:

Repairs continue

Great Lakes Water Authority, which is the regional water system in charge of the 42-inch transmission line, has successfully isolated the break that happened along 14 Mile Road west of M-5, the City of Novi said about 5:30 a.m.

With that step, Novi residents should be noticing improved water pressure although it may not yet be at full strength. "The system is stable, but it's a good idea to fill your bathub or other containers with water as a backup supply in case service is interrupted again," the city said.

That being said, water crews were still in the area Friday to work on repairs.

Boil water advisories

The Great Lakes Water Authority lifted a boil water alert that was issued as a precaution for the City of Wixom late Thursday.

The city of Novi, Michigan, posted this map of a boil water advisory region on Sept. 26, 2025, the day after a massive water main break on 14 Mile Road. City of Novi, Michigan

The boil water advisories for Walled Lake and the Novi neighborhoods that lost water remains in effect until further notice. The city of Novi said Friday morning that it expects the boil water advisory for its residents to remain in effect until Sunday.

Outdoor water use

An outdoor water use restriction was posted for Novi and for nearby West Bloomfield, with residents asked to turn off irrigation systems to help ease water demand in the region.

School announcements

Several schools in the affected communities were closed Thursday. The announcements for Friday include:

Novi Christian Academy announced it will be closed Friday.

Detroit Catholic Central High School will be in session, but students are asked to bring their own water bottles.