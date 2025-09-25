Novi residents react as crews work to repair water main break

Crews on Thursday night were working around the clock to address a water main break that is affecting parts of Oakland County.

The Great Lakes Water Authority issued a boil water advisory for the cities of Walled Lake, Wixom and parts of Novi following a main break on 14 Mile Road, west of M-5. The authority has not said what caused the break, but residents say they are doing everything they can to get through it.

"I found out about noon when I was at work, but I thought it was low water pressure, not no water pressure," said Elissa McDole, of Novi.

Some residents say they noticed an issue at about 8 a.m. Since then, the water authority says it has shut six of the seven valves needed to isolate the break.

As buckets and bottles fill up, families have come to terms with a temporary reality. Dozens of residents in Novi were seen stocking up on water.

"I bought like 24 bottles of bottled water. I filled up here when I dropped him (my son) off at practice already, a couple buckets of water for the toilets," said Josh Crumley. "I thought it was just us. I've got like a smart valve, I thought something was going on with that. It wasn't until my wife told me that school also didn't have water."

Multiple schools in the affected areas canceled class on Thursday. Many families are waiting for the decision concerning Friday.

"The teacher was like, 'Oh, yeah, water's out. So we don't know if school will still be on. But we might still go on a field trip because they might still have water.' But we didn't," said Larry Ligerakis.

The city of Novi stepped in, offering free water. As the line grew, city workers helped by offering another location for residents.

"I went in and checked another faucet, and there was no water, and I thought, 'Oh crap, this is like a couple years ago,'" said Monica Ligerakis.