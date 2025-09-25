Much of City of Novi has lost water pressure, repairs will take several hours

Much of the city of Novi, Michigan, has lost water pressure as a result of a water main break on 14 Mile Road, just west of M-5.

City officials made that announcement Thursday morning, saying the break happened in a 42-inch transmission line that is part of the Great Lakes Water Authority network. The loss of water pressure was noticed about 7:20 a.m.

Field service crews are on site to locate and make repairs.

"Given the size of the main, this process is expected to take several hours before water service can be restored to those impacted," the city said.

A break on a large water transmission line on Sept. 25, 2025, will result in a boil water advisory for much of the Novi, Michigan, area. City of Novi, Michigan

After water service is restored, the city said, all affected areas will be under a boil water advisory.

The Road Commission for Oakland County says 14 Mile Road just west of M-5 is closed because of the water main work. "Please avoid the area," the posting said.

Closings and cancellations

Because there is no water on campus, Detroit Catholic Central High School said it will not have school Thursday. Students were asked to check their online messages for assignments.

Novi Community School District has also canceled school. Students from Meadows will be taken home first, and then high school students will be taken home. "We cannot run school without flushing toilets and running water for extended periods of time," the notice said.

Novi Christian Academy will be closed Thursday.

And Walled Lake Consolidated School District announced school closures for the following buildings in its district: Early Childhood Center, Hickory Woods, Mary Helen Guest, Meadowbrook and Walled Lake Elementary.

This is a breaking news situation; CBS Detroit will provide updates on air and online when they are available.