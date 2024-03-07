James Crumbley made threatening statements over phone in Oakland County Jail, sheriff's office says

Two witnesses testify on first day in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - The first day of the trial against James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, took a dramatic turn after authorities said Crumbley was caught making threatening statements on the phone and in electronic messages while in the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office did not go into detail about the statements but confirmed that Crumbley's access to a phone and electronic messaging has been limited to his lawyer.

The trial began on Thursday, March 2, after jury selection was completed on Wednesday. Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, deadly shooting that killed four students and injured six others and a teacher.

Crumbley's son, who was 15 and a student at the school at the time, was sentenced to life in prison in December after pleading guilty to multiple charges. Crumbley's wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of the same four manslaughter charges last month and will be sentenced in April.

Both parents were accused of not taking the necessary steps to get their son help after being notified by school staff and purchasing a firearm that was used days later in the shooting.

Two witnesses testify on Day 1 of trial

On Day One of the trial, a jury of nine women and six men heard testimonies from the teacher injured in the shooting and a former computer crimes analyst from the sheriff's office.

Molly Darnell was the first witness called to testify on Thursday, saying she heard "pop, pop, pop" and doors slamming the day of the shooting. Darnell said she saw the shooter at the door as she was about to put the night lock on, which would have prevented the door from being opened.

She testified that she felt a sting on the backside of her arm as she jumped out of the way.

The next person to testify was Edward Wagrowski, a former detective and computer crimes analyst for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Wagrowski talked about reviewing the surveillance footage of the shooting and messages exchanged between James and Jennifer Crumbley and the shooter and a friend months before the shooting.

Jurors also heard the 911 call James Crumbley made at 1:34 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2021, after learning about the shooting. The call was made before the shooter's identity was released to the public.