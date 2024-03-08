Crime scene supervisor Robert Koteles Jr. testifies finding firearm, cartridge cases from Oxford shooting in James Crumbley trial

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Robert Koteles Jr., the Oakland County Sheriff's Office latent print and crime scene supervisor, testified on Friday on the second day of the trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter.

Crumbley, along with his wife Jennifer Crumbley, was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that killed four students, injuring six others and a teacher.

The Crumbleys' son, who was 15 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison in December. Both parents were accused of not taking the necessary steps to get their son help after being notified by school staff and purchasing a firearm that was used days later in the shooting.

Day one of the trial included testimony from Molly Darnell, the teacher who was shot, and Edward Wagrowski, a former detective and computer crimes analyst for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Koteles testifies collecting several cartridge cases

Koteles, who has been working with the sheriff's office for 17 years, said he and his team are tasked with identifying evidence at crime scenes, documenting them and collecting them. He said his team is usually called for major crimes, such as murders and sexual assaults, on average twice a month.

Koteles testified that on Nov. 30, 2021, he was working in the laboratory when he was called to Oxford High School. When he and his team arrived at the school at about 2:40 p.m., they were informed that a firearm needed to be collected.

The gun was located in a small waste paper basket garbage can, placed by a deputy who took it from the shooter.

The prosecution presented several photos taken at the scene, some of which could not be shown on TV because they included photos of victims.

In one of the photos, Koteles described that he recovered 14 cartridge cases in the portion of a hallway, indicating that the gun was fired at least 14 times in one area of the school. There were also bullet fragments found in the hallway.

Further down the hallway, 18 more carriages were found, as well as an empty gun magazine. Additionally, Koteles testified that evidence showed the shooter fired into several classrooms and shattered a window.

Koteles said one of the bullets went through a classroom door and a window and could not be recovered. A bullet ricocheted and was found in a file cabinet, another ricocheted and hit the back of a chair, and a bullet was found in a bookshelf behind a teacher's desk.