Oxford High School assistant principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall testifies what she saw on day of shooting in James Crumbley trial

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kristy Gibson-Marshall, the assistant principal at Oxford High School, testified on Friday about the day of the shooting in the trial of James Crumbley, the father of the shooter.

Gibson-Marshall, who has worked as an administrator for 20 years at the district, previously worked as a teacher within the Oxford Community Schools district and

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison for killing four students and injuring six others and a teacher at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. Molly Darnell, the teacher who was shot, testified on Thursday.

The shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for neglecting to get their son the necessary help, resulting in the shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty last month and will be sentenced in April.

Gibson-Marshall testified talking to the shooter

Gibson-Marshall testified that on the day of the shooting, she was walking through the halls when she witnessed several kids "rushing and laughing," but it seemed unusual. She said a student then came running down the hallway and yelled out loud, "Get the hell out he."

Gibson-Marshall said she knew something was happening when it was announced over the school's PA system to take the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, County, Evacuate) protocol.

She testified that she herself did not go into lockdown and instead was making sure students were in classrooms. She said she then smelled what she described as a "cap gun." She said heard gunshots and went toward the gunfire.

Gibson-Marshall said she witnessed seeing a student on the ground. She said she looked down the hall and saw who she assumed was the shooter bringing his arm down. She said as the person was walking toward her, she recognized the person as the Crumbley's son.

She asked him if he was OK and said she walked a few steps with him. Gibson-Marshall testified seeing a gun in his hand. She testified that he wouldn't say anything to her and even turned his head away from her.

She turned her back on him and went to aid the student who was on the ground.