Gun store manager Cammy Back testifies selling firearm used in Oxford school shooting to James Crumbley

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The office manager of an Oxford gun store where James Crumbley purchased a gun that was later used in the Oxford school shooting testified in court on Friday.

Cammy Back was the second witness called on Day Two of Crumbley's trial.

Forensic lab supervisor Robert Koteles Jr., who was called first to testify on Friday, said the gun, identified as a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, was used by Crumbley's son in the Nov. 30, 2021, deadly shooting that killed four students: Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison in December.

Crumbley and his wife, Jennifer, are accused of neglecting to get their son the necessary help, resulting in the shooting.

Prosecutors presented a sales receipt showing that Crumbley, who is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, purchased the Sig Sauer handgun on Nov. 26, 2021.

Back testified that she recalled selling the gun to Crumbley that day, and he was accompanied by a "younger guy," later identified as his son. Back said Crumbley's son was standing behind him while he looked at the showcase.

She testified that Crumbley expressed interest in buying the Sig Sauer, as it was something he mentioned had been wanting to purchase. She said she obtained his driver's license while he filled out an application.

Back said she informed Crumbley that further research on his background was needed, to which she said Crumbley replied was aware of this because his background had been delayed before on other firearm purchases.

She testified that she referred him to another sales associate for assistance, and Crumbley paid in cash for the gun.

Back testified a trigger lock and safety guide was provided with the firearm.

Crumbley purchased two other handguns at the store months before the shooting

Back said Crumbley was a familiar face to her store as he purchased two guns, a Cobra Enterprises Classic .22-caliber pistol and KelTec P17 .22-caliber pistol, five months prior to the shooting

Sales receipts showed Crumbley purchased the guns on June 15 and June 16 and picked them up on the following days.

Back testified that, like the purchase in November, there was a delay in clearing Crumbley's background check, resulting in him coming back the following day to pick them up.

The prosecution presented a portion of an application filed by Crumbley, which showed he indicated that he was the sole buyer and was not purchasing it for any other person and that he was not a fugitive or had a felony.

Back testified that Crumbley filled out an application every time he purchased a gun and answered every question the same. She testified that as an office manager, she does not do any research if the answers on the application are true or false.